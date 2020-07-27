Google has not released the Pixel 4a yet. We’ve been waiting for it since the first time it was mentioned back in December. That early, Google Pixel 4a renders surface this early ahead of the Q2 launch. We discovered the “Sunfish” codename and the idea it would run on a Snapdragon 730 processor. Live images surfaced online and noted the device could be an early prototype. The Google Pixel 4a phone was reviewed before the official launch. Much has been said about the phone including its price that would cost the same as the previous model.

The Google Pixel 4a might come with UFS 2.1 storage and speedier app loading. The Snapdragon 730-powered mid-ranger was supposed to launch in May 22. Google canceled the Google I/O 2020 so its launch has been moved.

The announcement was moved to early June but then it was postponed once again. The market release may still be delayed. It was already benchmarked and compared with older Pixel devices. We even saw the leaked wallpapers but still nothing.

The Google Pixel 4a was shown off in a livestream video and then rumored for a July launch. Well, the month is almost over so where is it? We’re not sure but it has reached the FCC already.

We noted the Pixel 4a 5G would complete the Google phone 2020 lineup together with Pixel 5. The phone also appeared briefly on the Google Store.

Tech analyst Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) shared that the Pixel 4a would be launched on August 3. He is 100% certain that it will happen and the information is his final update on Pixel 4a. So it will still roll out.

Now we’re just curious if it’s something you want? The several cancellations were a bit disappointing. We understand the global pandemic situation but Microsoft shouldn’t have just made related announcements after. But then again Google is totally silent about the Pixel 4a. We’ll just have to wait and see as usual.