As iPhone SE (2020) appeals to the budget buyers, and Pixel 3a is already a popular choice (since it was launched last year), Google now wants to take the Cupertino giant head-on with the to be announced Pixel 4a. As coronavirus pandemic has compelled cancelation the I/O conference where this phone was scheduled to launch, now it will be announced via an online event on May 22. Yes, according to a trusted source, the Pixel 4a could go on sale in Germany through Vodafone for a price tag of €399 (~$400) at that time, followed by a release in other regions. It’ll be available through carriers and also as unlocked version.

This release date confirmation comes courtesy of spotted internal documents at Vodafone Germany. Earlier rumors confirm the Pixel 4a to have a 5.81-inch OLED screen with full HD+ 1080×2340 resolution. Alongside it, it is speculated to have a 3,080 mAh battery along with an 18W wired charger and also the convenience of a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pixel 4a will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC which will be paired to 4GB or 6GB of RAM. For internal memory, the phones could be revealed in 64GB and 128GB variants. It could also have support for 5G network but that is not sure at this time. Considering the dual stereo speakers on the new iPhone SE, we can expect Google to take a leaf out of Apple’s book in this department.

Known for its solid camera setup, the Pixel 4a should be an improvement on Pixel 3a’s camera module which was pretty impressive. There will be a 12 MP rear camera with Optical Image Stabilization and an 8-megapixel selfie camera having 84-degree-field-of-view. Google could announce the Pixel 4a at least a week ahead of its official release on 22 May given that in the past the company has followed a similar pattern for announcement and release times.