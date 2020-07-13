The Pixel 4a is still a no-show. Google usually launches a mid-range Pixel phone sometime in May but the Google I/O conference was canceled. We were expecting a June launch alongside the Android 11 Beta release but still nothing yet. We already started anticipating the Pixel 5 but we’re not sure when the Pixel 4a will be introduced. A couple of weeks ago, it visited the FCC but still nothing. It was also spotted in two colors and was alleged to be released on July 7–again, still nothing.

The latest we have are the codenames not only of the Pixel 4a but its Pixel 4a 5G variant and the Pixel 5. The latter is still due in the fourth quarter of the year. All three codenames are said to have appeared in the main Google app.

It appears three phones are yet to be unveiled by Google: the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 5. The latter could already have 5G by default but it has to be powered by any of the latest mobile processors that offer 5G support.

The Pixel 5 could be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset so the 5G could also be guaranteed. We’re not sure about the Pixel 5 XL because the Pixel 4a XL has been canceled already. For the rest of 2020, three new Google Pixel phones will be introduced.

The Google phones sightted are as follows: Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 5. We’re not sure if the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4a 5G will arrive together or if the Pixel 4a will come with the Pixel 5 later this year. A Made by Google event is still expect but like most big tech events, it could also be a just virtual event. Let’s wait and see.