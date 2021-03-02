OnePlus never settles so we can expect this brand to go on for years. Nothing is going to stop the company until it reaches its many goals. The next launch event will be held very soon. By soon, we mean next Monday, March 8, 2021. The Chinese OEM has already confirmed the launched date and teased that ‘Something new is on the horizon’. There is a reference to a moon and the page is named ‘moonshot’. We’re assuming the phone can take great shots of the moon from afar.

OnePlus focusing on the moon is not surprising. The OnePlus Camera app was recently updated with Moon Mode among others. It’s not the only Android OEM that is considering moon shots. We know about the Huawei P30 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 9 being able to do the same.

The moonshot reference could mean a new Moon Shot camera feature. It’s a great addition that mobile photography enthusiasts will enjoy as it gives you more things to do with the upcoming OnePlus 9.

OnePlus 9 Series

The phone series may include three variants: the regular OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9 Pro+. The names are not final and official yet but we can say the phones will also be introduced with a OnePlus Watch.

Much has been said about the OnePlus 9 phones. We noted the OnePlus 9 selfie camera may be placed on top of the bezel. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro may arrive with a 4500mAh battery with 45W wireless charging and reverse charging.

The OnePlus 9 Pro could also come with a Hasselblad camera branding. The OnePlus 9 Lite (OnePlus 9R) may be equipped with Snapdragon 865 processor. Of course, 5G connectivity can also be expected.

Interestingly, Hasselblad has also posted a related teaser on its official website. The page says ‘Hasselblad in Space’.

That’s the same image of the moon used by OnePlus. But then again, we think it’s only a stock photo. What do you think?