The OnePlus Watch has yet to be announced. We know the Chinese OEM is working on smartwatch. There was the OnePlus Band fitness tracker introduced back in January but that’s different. OnePlus fans are still waiting for a real smartwatch as shown off and confirmed by Pete Lau. The wearable device will be unveiled this year and looks like it’s about to happen. The first sketches of the OnePlus Watch have been sighted. Note that these are different from the ones Carl Pei first tweeted back in 2016.

The images we have somehow prove that a OnePlus Watch is in the work. These sketches have been submitted for approval to the German Patent and Trademark Office (GPTO/DPMA). If you may remember, something related was sighted on IMDA last year.

The OnePlus Watch sketches are official but they don’t mean the design is final. They’re still helpful as they give us a hint of what to expect. OnePlus is said to have submitted two designs. One is sporty while the other one looks like a normal smartwatch.

OnePlus Watch Design

The OnePlus Watch will boast a round watch–just like most smartwatches in the market today. We can see a model with a fluted bracelet, two buttons on the side, four sensors on the rear, and two pins for charging. The other design almost has the same features but with a different bracelet.

Notice the clip on the bracelet of the smartwatch above. We’re assuming this is the “normal” watch. We hope to confirm everything we know next month after being postponed.

OnePlus is rumored to release the new wearable device in March together with the OnePlus 9 series. It may not run on WearOS though so let’s wait and see.