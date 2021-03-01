OnePlus is almost ready to launch new devices this March. The lineup includes the OnePlus 9R, a OnePlus Watch, plus two more products. The launch event will happen mid-March and it is where the new OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus smartwatch will be revealed. We’ve been saying the Chinese OEM will also introduce the new flagship phones earlier than usual and it’s happening very soon. Three variants will be introduced: the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Pro. The trio will be joined by the OnePlus Watch.

Young tech enthusiast and leakster Ishan Agarwal revealed the plans of OnePlus. The company will launch four new products–three new phones and a smartwatch. Instead of OnePlus 9E, there will be the OnePlus 9R. It can be assumed it will be the lite variant or the most affordable OnePlus 9 phone.

It will be joined by the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Much has been said about the two but nothing much about the OnePlus 9R although we’ve featured the OnePlus 9E already. The OnePlus 9R phone is now said to feature a 6.5-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ display resolution. It runs on 8GB of RAM Snapdragon 690 processor, and a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Other features include a 128GB storage and a 64MP main camera.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be the flagship smartphone offering. They will run on Snapdragon 888 by Qualcomm and other high-end features like a 120Hz refresh rate, QHD+ display, and Hasselblad cameras that we mentioned earlier–at least for the Pro version.

As for the OnePlus Watch, the wearable device will be the first smartwatch from the company. Note that this is different from the OnePlus Band fitness tracker that was introduced in January. We’re looking forward to a possible OnePlus Watch RX that is said to look more like an OPPO Watch.