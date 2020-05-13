Huawei P30 Pro released in March 2019 was deemed as the best camera smartphone on the planet by the tech world. It also broke all barriers with its power-packed hardware which still makes it the first choice for pro users. The only predicament being the US trade restrictions which force the brand to ditch the Google ecosystem for the newer P40 Pro. Since P30 Pro was released before the ban, Huawei has re-released the popular smartphone with a new name “Huawei P30 Pro New Edition”. The phone will debut in Germany initially followed by a release in other countries later on.

Huawei officially confirmed a May 15 release date for Germany. The sales will be open for pre-order till May 31 in three color variants – Black, Silver Frost, and Aurora. For obvious reasons, the hardware is exactly the same as the original P30 Pro to retain the Google Apps ecosystem. Only this time around, this phone will come in 256GB internal storage option.

The 6.47-inch OLED display (2340 x 1080p) phone has the same Kirin 980 processor paired to 8GB RAM. There’s a 4,200mAh battery along with the impressive quad-camera setup on the rear. There’s a 40 megapixels primary sensor, 20 MP wide-angle camera and an 8 MP zoom camera, which has 5x optical zoom that goes up to 50x with hybrid zoom.

Huawei P30 Pro New Edition will carry a price tag of €749 (~$810) in Germany. There are going to be limited supplies of the device initially. So, ones who love the device along with services like Youtube, Google Play Store, and Gmail it is a good opportunity to get one in new color options.