Aside from the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, we will also see the next-gen flagship from OnePlus in the first half of the year. And like the Galaxy S21, the OnePlus 9 series is said to be introduced a month earlier. Details are still scarce but we know more will be leaked in the coming weeks and months before the official announcement is made. The latest we have are live images of the OnePlus 5G phone. We’re looking at the Silver color variant with a new rear camera design.

The main camera system will actually remind you of an OPPO phone. There are three cameras–two large and one smaller camera. There is also an LED flash. We see a reference to ‘Ultra Shot’ which could mean the camera system will be upgraded.

The OnePlus 9 5G phone may come with a 6.55-inch screen with 2400 x 1080 Full HD+ resolution, HDR support, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. Those are premium display specs already.

At the bottom of the phone with a metal frame, you will see the speaker and USB-C port plus a SIM card tray. On top is where the mic is located. On the right is the Alert Slider and power button. On the other side is a volume rocker.

We don’t think this is the final design yet because it is too early. We’re probably looking at a prototype unit so the final design may be different from what we’re seeing today.

The upcoming OnePlus 9 5G is said to run on the latest Snapdragon 888 premium mobile processor. We can also look forward to 128GB onboard storage, 8GB RAM, and a 4500mAh battery. The device will run on Android 11 topped by OxygenOS. A microSD card may no longer be a feature.