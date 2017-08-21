HMD Global has officially launched the Nokia 8. We’ve been anticipating for the brand’s first premium flagship Android phone after revealing the Nokia 3, 5 , and 6 mid-range devices the past few months. It was announced with a 599 euro price tag, making an impression with the ‘Bothies’ camera feature and Snapdragon 835 processor. This particular phone is expected to rival the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, and and the iPhone 8 within the premium category.

The Nokia 8 has a number of selling points but we’re banking on the dual camera mode and the Ozo Audio for the 360-degree sound. The phone will be available in four colors: Polished Copper, Matte Blue, Polished Blue, and Matte Silver. It will already run Android O out of the box. As for availability, people are expecting a China or US launch but sadly, HMD Global won’t be releasing the phone in the said markets. One reason is that in the US, it requires a different and separate strategy. The phone will roll out though is most parts of Asia, the Middle East, and popular western European markets.

In China, HMD is already selling the Nokia 6. The Nokia 8 may roll out soon in India where the brand is already performing well.

VIA: CNBC