We don’t know why and how the idea that the Nokia 8 won’t be coming to China and the United States came about but we’re almost certain now the flagship phone will be ready soon. It’s presently available in Germany, Australia, and other key markets. Just recently, we learned that customized variants will be prepared for the US and China since these two are very particular with the specs and features.

The Nokia 8 for the US market appears to be ready soon as two variants, listed as TA-1004 and TA-1012, were sighted. The two have FCC certifications and have the ANT+ and WCDMA Band IV features enabled already. For the US, the Nokia 8 will be out in 6GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage. The ANT+ enabled only means the phone can be used for health, fitness, and sports tracking of data in real-time.

The phone will be receiving Android 8.0 Oreo since HMD Global has confirmed all new Android smartphone will receive the latest Android OS. To review, the Nokia 8 will come equipped with the following: a 5.3-inch display screen with 1440 x 2560 pixel resolution, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion (256GB max), dual 13MP Zeiss shooter, 13MP selfie camera, front-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3non-removable 3090mAh battery, and 360-degree OZO sound recording.

VIA: NokiaPowerUser