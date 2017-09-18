We’re closely watching out for the Android 8.0 Oreo to roll out for the Nokia 8 especially since the brand confirmed new Android smartphones will receive Oreo. Contrary to earlier reports that it’s not launching in the US and China, this one will be coming Stateside. Last week, we said Android 8.0 is almost ready. Looks like it is ready soon as HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas shared the good news that Android Oreo is maturing nicely on Nokia 8. HMD Global’s Nokia team is said to release the update once it is perfect.

Well, perfection can’t be achieved but at least “almost perfect”. Nokia 8 running Android 8.0 Oreo is something to look forward to because this is the brand’s first ever flagship Android phone. The device is now available in Australia and Germany but we’re not sure when the Oreo will be served. We’re assuming sooner than soon or maybe in the next few weeks or months. We’re just glad to know Nokia is busy working on development.

As with any other mobile device getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update, the Nokia 8 will receive Google Assistant integration for third-party apps, new emojis, Ambient Screen, Wide-gamut Color, Downloadable Fonts, Extended Battery Life, Wi-Fi Settings, Adaptive Icons, Notification Dots, and In-app Shortcut Pinning.

VIA: Juho Sarvikas