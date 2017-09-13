The Nokia 8 is the brand’s first ever flagship Android smartphone. It may not be the first phone to be introduced by HMD Global but it’s certainly one of the most anticipated because of the fact that it is the first flagship by the former top phone maker since it joined the Android community. It was launched with a special Bothies feature that introduces something new to mobile photography.

Earlier, we said the Nokia 8 will not launch in China and the United States but we recently read a tweet that says the phone “will roll out globally this month and will be on sale within the next 2 weeks”. This was in reply to a question if the Nokia 8 would be available in the US. Some people were ONLY anticipating for the Nokia 6 in the country but looks like it will arrive together with the Nokia 8.

The Nokia 8 is being launched more of a Bothies phone than a Selfie-centric device. The name sounds weird but it really offers “bothies”–two photos taken at the same time–one from the selfie cam and another one from the rear cam courtesy of the Dual-Sight mode. The feature is also marketed as ideal for Facebook Live videos that can be captured using the 13MP dual image-fusion rear camera and the 13MP front camera with wide-angle lens and phase detection auto-focus. The ZEISS optics make every photo come alive and come out perfectly with clarity and vivid colors.

For vloggers, you may find the 4K video recording one of the best with Nokia OZO spatial 360-degree audio with Audio Focus mode. It’s a flagship phone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and Android Nougat 7.1.1 (upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo). The phone also comes with built-in Google Assistant while Google Photos allow unlimited photo storage.

The display is a 5.3-inch 2K polarized screen with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There’s also a 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, and a 3090mAh non-removable battery. Color options include Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, Steel, and Polished Copper.

NOKIA 8 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.1.1

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

• Display: 5.3” IPS QHD, 2560 x 1440 resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

• Dimensions: 151.5mm x 73.7mm x 7.9mm

• Weight:

• Battery: 3090mAh

• RAM: 4GB

• Storage: 646GB (expandable)

• Cam: 13MP + 13MP

• Cam: 13MP

• Others: WiFi, 3.5mm AHJ headphone jack, 4G LTE

SOURCE: Nokia Mobile