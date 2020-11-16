Samsung has started working on its next-gen premium flagship offering. The Galaxy S20 will be followed by the Galaxy S21 series—the South Korean tech giant’s flagship phone series for the first half of year 2021. Three variants will be introduced: the regular Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The smartphone series has been a favorite subject here as early as May when camera specs were leaked. The brand is said to be considering a cheaper Chinese OLED display for the Galaxy S21 but we have yet to confirm the details.

So far, we heard the Galaxy S21 could use a Seamless Display tech. The Galaxy S21 Ultra may use a 108MP ISOCELL sensor. The series will come with S Pen support before the Galaxy Note 21 but may not have Bluetooth.

Of course, batteries may be upgraded in capacity. The Galaxy S21 Ultra could feature a 5000mAh battery. It may not use the under-display camera yet.

The Galaxy S21 series will launch with Exynos 2100 SoC in South Korea. It is also expected to arrive earlier than usual. Samsung Galaxy S21 series display details have been leaked and now we have the latest exclusive specs of the upcoming phones from a source.

The Galaxy S21 is said to come in these colors: Phantom Pink, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Gray. The Galaxy S21+ will come in Phantom Violet, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will be ready in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black only.

The Ultra variant may use a rear glass cover. The regular Galaxy S21 will only use plastic on the rear. The phones may show a thicker camera bump and may arrive in different colors.

The devices will run on Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 2100. They can allow 5G connectivity. It’s not clear if LTE-only variants will be available. When it comes to batteries, we’re looking at 4000mAh, 4800mAh, and 5000mAh with at least 25W fast charging tech, respectively.

Here is a rundown of other specs and features: 6.2”/6.7″/6.8″ FHD+ 120hz displays, WQHD+ LTPO and 1600 nits peak brightness on the Ultra, 12MP + 64MP telephoto + 12MP ultrawide camera system on the S21/S21+, and 108MP main and laser autofocus on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The camera features of the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be more advanced: 108MP + 12MP ultrawide + 3x optical telephoto (10MP 1.22μm 2PD)+ 10x optical “super” telephoto (10MP 1.22μm 2PD). It will offer 100X Space Zoom which will be “the strongest optical zoom system known” as per leakster Ice universe (@UniverseIce).