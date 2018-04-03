Lenovo may officially own Motorola but the brand still operates on its own. While waiting for the Moto Z3 Play and the new Moto G6 phones, here are the latest discount offers for some of the most recent Moto Android phones. The Moto Z2 Play, Moto X4, and the Moto G5S Plus are now available at much lower prices. Even the Moto E4 Plus, Moto G5 Plus, and select Moto Mods are part of the anniversary sale. The biggest discount given is $150 off the Moto Z2 Play. We’re assuming this is because the Z3 Play is about to be revealed soon.

Here are the products and their respective discount prices:

MOTO PHONES

• Moto Z2 Play, Unlocked 64GB – $349.99 (from $499.99)

• Moto Z2 Play, Verizon 32GB – $408

• Moto G5S Plus, Unlocked 32GB – $229.99 (from $279.99) or $12.78 monthly

• Moto G5S Plus, Unlocked 64GB – $249.99 (from $3499.99) or $13.89 monthly

• Moto X4, Unlocked – $299.99 (from $399.99) or $16.67 monthly

• Moto G5 Plus, Unlocked 32GB – $179.99 (from $229.99)

• Moto G5 Plus, Unlocked 64 GB – $224.99 (from $299.99)

• Moto E4 Plus, Unlocked 16GB – $149.99 (from $179.99

• Moto E4 Plus, Unlocked 32GB – $159.99 (from $199.99)

• Moto E4 Plus, Verizon 16GB – $179.99

MOTO MODS

• moto style shell – $14.99

• moto folio – $11.24

• Polaroid Insta-Share Printer – $149.99

• moto smart speaker with Amazon Alexa – $112.49

• moto turbopower pack – $59.99

• JBL SoundBoost 2 – $59.99

• moto 360 camera – $199.99

• moto gamepad – $79.99

• moto power pack – $37.49

• mophie juice pack

• Hasselblad True Zoom – $199.99

• JBL SoundBoost Speaker – $59.99

• moto insta-share projector – $199.99

• Incipio Vehicle Dock

• moto mods development kit

• Incipio offGRID Power Pack

• moto style shell with wireless charging

