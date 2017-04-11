In case you missed it or really did not notice, the Power Pack Mod by Motorola is already delayed. No, we’re not pertaining to that old Motorola Power Pack Micro from three years ago but this one is the special mod for the Moto Z line. It’s one of those add-ons we’ve been waiting for since we started featuring accessories for the Motorola phone.

Motorola has told us about the Power Pack Mod but unfortunately, it is not ready yet. The mod has been delayed already but is expected to still be out this Spring in the United States. No reason is given as to why the delay but at least the promise remains and that the product is not being totally scrapped.

Spring just started in the country and we’re really hoping Motorola delivers the new power pack during this 2nd quarter or just before Summer starts. The Motorola Power Pack Mod is just one. Other mods we can expect to ship and start selling include the Mophie Juice Pack, Incipio car mount, Edge Supercharge, Smart Z Wallet, Z Steriliser, Linc Smart Walkie Talkie.

Motorola also started to team up with other brands to bring more specialised Moto Mods like Amazon for Alexa, Mophie Juice Pack, and the Hasselblad Moto Mod.

VIA: Phandroid