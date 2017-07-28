Motorola has finally unveiled the Moto Z2 Force Edition and unlike in the past few years, it’s no longer exclusive to Verizon. Other carriers like AT&T, US Cellular, and T-Mobile will be offering the phone starting on August 10. Verizon is still proud to bring it to the market. In fact, pre-order is now open. This phone boasts of Motorola’s very own ShatterShield display technology.

Making Verizon’s deal a more exclusive promo are the free Moto Mods the carrier will be offering. You can only get the Moto GamePad and JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker Moto Mods from Verizon. If you pre-order for one now on Verizon Unlimited, you can get it in 24 months installment of only $15 per month.

Verizon’s Moto Z2 Force Edition promises the network’s advanced 4G LTE technology. The $79.99 Moto GamePad is a Verizon-exclusive so you can enjoy mobile gaming with dual control sticks, action buttons, plus an 8-hour battery life. The red JBL SoundBoost 2 is also exclusive to Verizon. It adds another ten hours and offers premium audio quality. Other Moto Mods you can buy but not exclusive on Verizon are the Moto TurboPower Pack, 360 Camera Moto Mod, and Insta-Projector Moto Mod (free).

The Moto Z2 Force will be available in Super Black and Fine Gold for $756 (retail price).

SOURCE: Verizon