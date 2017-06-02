The Moto Z2 Play is finally out. Those living in Brazil can readily get their hands on one if they are willing to shell out R$ 1,999. Just like the original Moto Z Play, the Z2 Play gets along with the Moto Mods. Your phone isn’t just a phone if you choose the Moto Z2 Play. It can be an ideal phone for work, play, and social sharing. Motorola aims that these Moto Mods make you “go beyond your smartphone”.

Moto Mods add new functions and futures to your rather ordinary smartphone. The modular design introduced by Motorola last year was surprisingly a success. Motorola continues to help accelerate development of third party Moto Mods. That Mod the Future hackathon gave developers the opportunity to show off their creations and the company even promised more Motorola hackathons.

Some of the mods you can use now with the new Moto Z2 Play incude the Moto GamePad ($79.99) so you can use the phone as a handheld console for easier gaming. There’s the new JBL SoundBoost 2 ($79.99) for better audio that can be useful if you like to host parties. Music can be managed from the new My JBL SoundBoost 2 app.

The Moto TurboPower Pack lets you charge the phone fast. Juice up to about half of battery life within 20 minutes. If you want to do away with the cord and tangles, get the Moto Style Shell with Wireless Charging ($39.99).

Other Moto Mods that can still be used such as the Hasselblad True Zoom, Incipio Vehicle Dock, Mophie Juice Pack, Incipio OFFGRID Power Pack, Kate Spade New York Power Pack , TUMI Power Pack, and the Moto Z Style Mod in different styles.

SOURCE: Motorola