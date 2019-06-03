Here are some important Minecraft information fans like you need to know: the Minecraft Story Mode will not be supported anymore. No thanks to the publisher leaving the business. Those who have purchased the past seasons are encouraged to just download all remaining episodes. The service will officially end sometime this June so it’s recommended you download what you can before it’s gone. All ‘Minecraft: Story Mode’ players are given this warning so you won’t be surprised when the time comes.

Minecraft: Story Mode has released a total of three seasons. All episodes can be downloaded now. The publisher Telltale Games has decided to discontinue the game.

Fans now only have until June 25 to download all episodes whether on Windows, Playstation 3, PS4, Playstation Vita, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS, and of course, Android. All three seasons can be downloaded.

It’s been almost four years since we first learned about Minecraft Story Mode. It was introduced by Mojang and Telltale Games in 2015. We learned you could forge your own Minecraft story. We saw Episode 4 a few months later and more.

The fifth episode and ‘Minecraft: Story Mode Episode 7’ were then released and ready with new adventures. Season 2 soon followed. We haven’t heard anything further from Telltale Games yet but we knew the company has been experiencing troubles. Employee layoffs happened last year.

Telltale Games has always been known in the gaming industry so we’re disappointed with the recent turn of events. The publisher has been prolific ever since by launching a lot of exciting games and adventures like The Wolf Among Us, Borderlands to Android, Game of Thrones for Android, Batman series including ‘Batman: The Enemy Within, Walking Dead, and Guardians of the Galaxy point-and-click adventure game. We’re not sure about what will happen to these games but watch out for related updates and announcements.