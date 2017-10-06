The new ‘Batman: The Enemy Within’ episode is now available for Android gamers. Actually, the Android community isn’t the only group benefitting from this announcement as episode two is also ready for iOS, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and PlayStation 4. One the first episode is free for mobile players but we’re glad to know that Telltale Games are getting busy with the updates and rollout. For old-school gamers, the Season Pass Disc for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 is also now available in North America. Europe will also receive it starting tomorrow, October 6.

The Batman – The Telltale Series has been available on Android since last year but we have to wait for new episodes. The latest, Batman: The Enemy Within, is now available to download on your device via in-app purchase.

This pack also includes the first episode from Telltale Games. The episode is best viewed in devices running these GPUs: Tegra K1 & X1, Nvidia Maxwell, Mali T760 & T880, Adreno 418, 420, 430, 505 and 530. Some of the supported devices are as follows:

• Samsung Galaxy S6 and up, Note 4 & 5

• Sony Xperia XZ, Z4, & Z5

• Google Pixel, Pixel C & Pixel XL

• Google Nexus 5X, 6P & 9

• HTC One (M9) & 10

• LG G4, V10, G Flex2

• Nvidia Shield Tablet (2014) & Shield Tablet K1

• OnePlus 2, 3, & 3T

Witness how the personas of Bruce Wayne and Batman will be forced into new roles while having to face the Riddle. Gotham CIty is being terrorized once again. Bruce Wayne is challenged by a series of deceptions while Batman is called to navigate alliances. As if it couldn’t get any worse, the Joker is also back.

Download Batman: The Enemy Within from the Google Play Store

VIA: Telltale