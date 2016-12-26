For some, the holidays are a time to spend with family, to feast on delicious food, to catch up on your shows and books, or even to just rest and sleep. For some, it’s also a time to get yourself away from the world and just immerse in video games you haven’t been able to play because of work or school. Telltale Games would like to help you out with that as they unveil their lineup of games for the Mobile Holiday Sale, happening until January 2.

If what you want to do is reward yourself with some of the best mobile games based on pop culture, then you would want to check out which games from Telltale are on sale. If hacking and pyschological mind games is your thing, Mr. Robot is now just at $0.99. If political machinations set in a fantastical world is more your cup of tea, the individual episodes of Game of Thrones is now just $1.99 each while the season pass is at $4.99. The Wolf Among Us, based on the Fables comic book is at $1.99 per episode and the Season Pass is at $3.99. The Batman Telltale Series is now just at $2.99 per episode with a season pass for $9.99.

The Walking Dead Telltale Season 1 and 2 (as well as the Michonne series) are also on sale ranging from $0.99 – $1.99 per episode. But what’s even more important with regards to this particular series is that Season 3 is now out and you can get the second episode for just $0.99. The Walking Dead: A New Frontier brings a new storyline involving Javier who is finding his family and Clementine, a young girl who has also experienced unimaginable loss.

The Telltale Games developers have brought us so many other games like Tales from the Borderlands (also on sale at $1.99 per episode and a $3.49 season pass), the Minecraft Story Mode, Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, and other games based on movies, TV shows, and comic books. Now is the time to play continuously for hours without having to worry about not sleeping or waking up early in the morning. Happy gaming trails!

SOURCE: Telltale, @TelltaleGames