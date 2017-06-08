Telltale Games are the absolute kings of the point-and-click episodic story-driven games on mobile, and they have built up their rep with great games like Tales from the Borderlands, The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, and The Wolf Among Us – just some of their hit games. Minecraft: Story Mode is another one of these, and it should be no surprise that the game is getting a second season.

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season 2 is now official, with the first episode called “Hero in Residence” available for download starting July 11. The cool thing is that if you played Season 1, your choices from season one will carry over. Newcomers to the game, if you don’t want to play the first iteration, you’ll be able to jump into the mix with no problem. The new “Crowd Play” feature will also come into play this season, which lets your friends and family play along with you by voting on story choices from their phones.

According to Telltale: “Now that Jesse and the gang have vanquished the Wither Storm, saved the world, and become totally super famous heroes, life has gotten a bit more…complicated. With more responsibilities and less time for adventure, old friendships have started to fade — at least until Jesse’s hand gets stuck in a creepy gauntlet that belongs to an ancient underwater temple. Together with old pals and new comrades alike, Jesse embarks on a brand new journey filled with tough choices, good times, and at least one temperamental llama.”

Stay tuned for when the first episode drops. We’re pretty sure you can get the whole season paid for with major discounts, so watch out for that.

SOURCE: Telltale