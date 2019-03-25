Roland Quandt does his job well. The Huawei P30 Pro and the P30 phones are about to be unveiled so more photos are being shared left and right. The set he posted on Twitter could be the closest and the last so check them out below. Mr. Quandt has always been one of our favorite sources and his work on the Huawei P30 phones won’t be forgotten. Well, most of them are renders but as always, they turn out to be accurate or at least close enough.

Much has been said about the Huawei P30 phones, especially the top variant–the Huawei P30 Pro. The series is something we’ve been featuring as early as November 2018.

We’ve been saying it will implement a quad-camera setup. Protective phone cases were revealed on Mobile Fun. An early image was leaked and was then compared with the P20 Pro.

More image renders and 360-degree video were shared online. The March official launch was confirmed to happen in Paris.

More Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro phone cases were posted on Spigen website. And then soon, more teasers were shared.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 camera was already compared with the Huawei P30 Pro. Just a few weeks ago, more hands-on photos surfaced ahead of official launch. More followed and then new Huawei P30 Pro hands on photos were further leaked with camera specs detailed.