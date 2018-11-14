It’s true. Huawei made the triple camera setup popular when the 2018 P flagship phone was unveiled. The top Chinese OEM has also used the P20 Pro camera system on the new Mate 20 series. Samsung was earlier rumored to follow with the same numbers of cameras but there might be more. As for Huawei, the company may implement a new design for next year. Instead of three, there will be four so we can expect a real quad camera device.

Actually, we’ve seen other quad-cam phones in the past like the Samsung Galaxy A9, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, and the Huawei Mate 10 Lite but most of them have three rear plus one selfie cameras or two rear and two front-facing shooters. Only the Samsung Galaxy A9 has real rear quad cameras but in total, the device has five cams–4 rear and 1 selfie.

For next year, Huawei will be introducing a quad-camera system with “ten times the zoom in consistent quality”. Samsung was first to release a quad cam phone but Huawei promises better quality.

Another device we can look forward too next year is a foldable phone. We’ve mentioned before Huawei could be ahead of Samsung in this area but the schedule is still the first half of 2019.

The South Korean tech giant is said to make the formal announcement of the foldable phone in March alongside a 5G variant of the Galaxy S10. As for Huawei, its foldable phone will also come with 5G.

Huawei has already started to focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) so expect the next-gen devices will come with “higher intelligence”. It will be on-device AI and not depend on the cloud, thanks to the Kirin 980 processor.

VIA: AndroidPit