The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are perhaps two of Google’s biggest product offerings this year. We highly anticipated the two but sadly, we’ve been hearing a number of not so positive news. There’s are plenty of issues but we’re not losing hope the tech giant will be able to solve whatever needs to be solved including the faint buzzing, moving LED lights, the edge not responsive at times, mic issues, and screen flashing.

Despite those issues, we know both Pixel 2 phones have great cameras. One proof is its high DxOMark Mobile score. We’ve seen some samples already. It’s not perfect because some users have encountered problems but be happy to know Google is already working on possible fixes and software updates. Google execs have assured the Pixel 2 owners that solutions are on the way for those clicking sound during calls, ‘Keep WiFi on during sleep’ being wiped out of the device, low audio quality in video recording, and installation issues.

To be fair, Google always acknowledges problems and promises to release appropriate fixes. Other problems Google already noted include the noisy 4K videos, no manual controls, and no RAW file support.

Video footages may result in some noise especially because the phone automatically brightens up the screen. There is no 4K support yet because the Snapdragon 835 processor still has limits. The manual controls can be enabled for HDR+ but in standard mobile photography, they can be more useful. We also heard Google is looking at machine learning to do a number of many things at home.

