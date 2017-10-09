Google is very much proud of the Pixel 2. We have yet to make a comprehensive review and analysis but while waiting, we’re looking forward to reading other reviews and checking out sample photos or videos available. The phone has received the top ranking on DxOMark recently with an almost perfect score of 98. It’s also considered as the best partner for the Daydream View so users can enjoy the best AR and VR experiences. The smartphone is also anticipated to receive major updates up to year 2020.

The Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL have the best smartphone camera in the world today according to Google. We agree at the moment but we know that will change someday.

If you’re interested to see sample photos and videos, Google has shared over a dozen on Google Photos. These are unedited Pixel 2 photos and videos so check out how great the quality is.

Check out some photos below. Click on the images for full view.

If you have your own photos or videos captured by the new Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, feel free to share them. We’re also looking forward to the #teampixel community sharing more videos and photos using the Pixel 2 or the Pixel 2 XL.

