Another day, another chance to share what is good or bad about the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The new Google-branded smartphones have been a subject of several reports. For one, a Pixel 2 XL review unit showed some burn-in after only one week of usage. We’ve got our comprehensive review and now we’ve got word some units offer some clicking sound as per several reports.

On an XDA forum, one user said his phone does some clicking while on phone calls. He already rebooted into safe mode and turned off Bluetooth, WiFi, and always on listening but the problem is still there. In contrast, his wife’s Pixel 2 doesn’t have it. He shared a quick fix though: turn off the NFC.

Another Pixel 2 user reported the same clicking noise so it looks like it’s not an isolated case. It’s not widespread yet but we’re expecting to hear more similar cases.

Hear a sample recording of the clicking sound:

We haven’t heard the same problem on the Pixel 2, only the Pixel 2 XL, although some users have shared they hear some kind of “static”.

The Pixel 2 clicking sound problem is the same as what can be heard on the iPhone 8. We have a feeling this high pitch frequency sound and clicking can be fixed with a simple software update but there is no official solution shared by the tech giant yet. We’ll let you know once we hear anything from Google or the Pixel User Community.

VIA: Pixel User Community