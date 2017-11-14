We’re not giving up on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. We’re giving Google several chances to prove their latest Pixel devices are worthy of their premium prices. After hearing the Pixel 2 XL’s edges are not as responsive at times, screen flashing during lock or unlock, damaged oleophobic coating due to easy scratching, and some units shipping without Android, here’s another camera issue. One Pixel 2 XL user shared a video and photos of his observation while using his Pixel 2 XL phone inside an airplane.

While filming the overhead LED lights, the bands appear to be dancing or moving while the rest of the scene looks clear in HD. They are actually quite obvious especially since the camera captures the surrounding in high definition.

The person who shared his observation noted it could be another issue coming in LED lit environments. Th original poster shared two more samples:

Watch the videos HERE.

The issue has been escalated to the Pixel team already but we haven’t read any response or acknowledgment yet. Interestingly, a number of Pixel 2 phone users also chimed in by sharing suggestions on how to fix the problem including clearing the cache of the camera app, rebooting the device in Safe mode, or resetting the device to factory version. Artem Russakovskii (Android Police) was quick to confirm that it is a Pixel 2 camera issue and the steps suggested earlier won’t help.

Let’s wait and see as to how the Google Pixel team will respond and fix the problem.

VIA: Pixel Phone Help