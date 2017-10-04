Just last month, we learned DxOMark has changed test protocols. It updated its measures to keep up with advanced imaging technologies being introduced by many OEMs in their smartphones. The group then retested popular smartphones using these new protocols and so there are new devices on top of the list. The Google Pixel was No.1 with a score of 90 but it’s tied with the HTC U11.

That was before the Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 were launched. The iPhone 8 received a score of 92 while the Plus version got 94. The Galaxy Note 8 also scored 94 so the two are tied. We didn’t expect much from the Google Pixel 2 but it bested the latest premium flagships from Apple and Samsung by four points. The new Google Pixel model has recently received a Mobile Score of 98. 98!

The overall score is almost perfect. It allowed Google to claim back its crown in DxoMark-land. The Pixel 2 didn’t just get a high score but broke a new record for in DxOMark for phone camera quality. It’s something unexpected even by the tech giant but we’re guessing the new testing protocols have a lot to do with the results. Of course, Google did the right thing in choosing the specs, features, and technologies but DxOMark also did good in updating its standards to keep up with the times.

The DxOMark Photo score is 99 so that is near perfect while Video score is 96. The 99 is great but the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 scored 100. But still, the overall score is what we’re looking at here. It doesn’t mean there isn’t anything bad to say about the smartphone. There are still cons. For example, the Google Pixel 2 shows loss of quality in long-range zooms. Some artifacts still show in portrait mode.

Exposure and Contrast of the Pixel 2 are very consistent in bright light. It’s different though in very low light as the phone is weak in this area. Color rendering for indoors and outdoors is very good. Fine details are very well preserved in low light conditions but there is loss in brightly-backlit indoor scenes. Autofocus and dynamic range are still very good in low light but there are some non-uniformity in color for indoor conditions and lower light.

When it comes to Video, all lightning conditions show good exposure, noise reduction, and balancing detail preservation. Subject tracking and autofocus are smooth, stable, and very fast. Video stabilization is excellent as with the first-gen Google Pixel phone.

