There is still hope for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Despite the numerous complaints and issues reported, we know the Pixel team can still manage to fix whatever needs to be fixed. After the TWRP builds and the enterprise level security capabilities being revealed, there’s also the SkipSoft toolkit now supporting the Google Pixel 2 for easy rooting and unlock bootloading.

Another fix may be announced soon to finally remove dthe clicking and high pitch frequency sound exhibited by the phone. We told you about this last month and Google said a software update would be released soon. One of the first people who reported the clicking sound shared that he received phone replacements that don’t have the said issues but upon further testing and observation, there is still a very faint sound. You may not notice it but it’s there according to some users.

The page’s community manager, Orrin Hancock, said they are “rolling out a software update in the coming weeks which eliminates a faint buzzing sound on some Pixel 2 devices when the phone is placed to your ear during a phone call”. It’s another assurance that a solution is on the way but while it’s not yet ready, we’re crossing our fixes no more new issues will be observed once the fix is applied.

SOURCE: Pixel User Community