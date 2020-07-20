Apart from the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, we can probably expect the next-gen Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Fold 2 is believed to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 2 as per earlier reports. It may still look very similar to the original Galaxy Fold model but with significant upgrades. At the Unpacked event, we hope to see the new foldable phone from the South Korean tech giant with interesting features and design components that are very durable.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2020 is happening on August 5. It will be a virtual online event. Samsung’s next foldable phone may be arriving with a 25W fast charger. It will come with a punch-hole selfie camera. With the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung is hoping to bounce back soon.

Samsung’s 2nd-gen Galaxy Fold may still come with two batteries but with lower capacity. It will boast larger screens than the 1st-gen. It may not have S Pen stylus input but it will still use the Ultra-Thin Glass. The phone will also be waterproof with an official IP rating.

We can also look forward to that 120Hz screen and other big improvements over the original model. The new foldable phone is said to come with a more useful cover display.

We’re talking about the 6.23-inch cover that becomes a viewfinder for the phone when unfolded. What will happen is the display screen turns into a live preview when taking photos. It’s something many people have been wanting for the first-gen Galaxy Fold to have. With this change, it means better and more wide-angle selfies captured by the rear camera system.

Instead of a notch, Samsung has decided on a punch hole to hold the selfie camera. This also means slimmer bezels. When it comes to aspect ratios, expect 25:9 and 5:4. The foldable phone will launch with One UI 2.5 out of the box.