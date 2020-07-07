Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 3 later this month. It may even come with the new Galaxy Buds Live. On August 5, the South Korean tech giant will unveil the Galaxy Note 20 series and a new Galaxy Fold phone. The device is believed to be the Galaxy Fold 2 which may also arrive with the 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip. But today, we’re learning a new thing. The next-gen foldable phone may be known as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The name is an obvious combination of the first two foldable phones from Samsung–the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip. We can’t blame the company for thinking about this but we’re not sure if it will be effective when it comes to marketing. But then again, we’re open to being surprised.

The next Samsung foldable phone is highly anticipated. The first generation model has been problematic but the enhanced version proved something. The Galaxy Z Flip has caught the attention of the mobile industry. It even now has a rival in the form of the Motorola Razr foldable phone.

The Galaxy Fold 2 has been part of the rumor mill for several months now. So far, we mentioned that it’s arriving with a 25W fast charger and a punch-hole selfie camera. We’ve learned about the screen, bezel, and hole dimensions as leaked a few weeks ago. The device may still come with two batteries but with lower capacity.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be equipped with larger screens than the 1st-gen model. At the Samsung Unpacked 2020, we’ll confirm everything we know like if it will or will not have S Pen stylus input, use an Ultra-Thin Glass, or if it will be waterproof with an official IP rating. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 may also come with a 120Hz screen.

The Galaxy Z brand could be exclusive now for the foldable phones from the top mobile OEM. Samsung says the ‘Z’ “intuitively communicates the idea of a fold while delivering a dynamic, youthful feel.” It can also be noticed the first Galaxy Fold is now under the Galaxy Z category on Samsung’s website so this information is believable.