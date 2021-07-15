The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is almost ready. We’re expecting new details will be revealed everyday until the day of the Galaxy Unpacked event. Much has been said about the foldable smartphone. It will arrive together with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the new Galaxy Buds 2. We’re assuming the foldable phones will run on Android 11 with One UI out of the box. Their prices will definitely be lower and the phones will be more durable than ever.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G may arrive with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The phone was sighted on Geekbench as Samsung SM-F711U with a Single-Core Score of 1015 and Multi-Core Score of 3161.

The foldable phone is listed running Android 11 and Snapdragon 888. The base model will have 8GB of RAM. It will be available in several color options.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 display sizes have been leaked. We’re looking at a 6.7-inch inner display and a 1.9-inch external screen. The phone may also be coming to Verizon and will offer Samsung Pay with MST.

More units of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be released. Other things to anticipate: thinner bezels, dual camera, bigger cover display, Armor Frame, IP rating, and a 120Hz screen. Check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G animated renders showing all angles and colors.