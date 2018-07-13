Samsung is almost ready with the Galaxy Note 9. We’re certain of the August 9 launch in New York and the August 24 market release date in South Korea. In less than a month, we’ll finally get our hands on the next-gen phablet that’s been a favorite topic the past few months. We know the phone will come with a new and improved S Pen with Bluetooth support, the latest ISOCELL Plus camera sensor, 512GB onboard storage in some markets, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, plus a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset.

We’ve seen a number of image renders and at this point, we know what we’re expecting to see and when. A last minute change on the design was made thinner. It will still arrive earlier than the usual annual schedule due to low Galaxy S9 sales. Screen protectors were sighted so we had a glimpse of the phone.

The phone won’t apply the Fingerprint On Display technology yet and it will still have the rear fingerprint sensor. The Note 9 specs include the following: a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen, 1440 x 2960 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Samsung Exynos 9810 chipset, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB onboard storage, dual 12MP cameras in horizontal orientation, 8MP selfie camera, and a 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0. There’s the standard iris scanner, proximity sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, and compass. It will come together with a more advanced S PEN with Bluetooth. The phone will run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and will also feature Bixby 2.0.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 already received Chinese certification soon after specs speculation started. Color options of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may include Black, Silver, Purple, and this Blue version we see:

It looks slightly darker than the Deep Sea Blue Note 8 from last year. We see the yellow gold S Pen placed on top of the phone, looking nothing like the S Pen we saw yesterday together with the Galaxy Tab S4.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will also arrive in Poland as revealed by a Polish website. Samsung Poland is preparing for the Note 9 launch so employees are already being trained. Spider’s Web guide said the next-gen Note will be sold for PLN 4299 which converts to around $1,158 in the US. You can buy it directly from Samsung online and select retail stores. Pre-orders should be open very soon but in the country, consumers can sign-up and pay an advance payment worth 500 PLN ($134) to guarantee quick purchase.

In Poland, the Blue (Sm-n960nzb), Purple (Sm-n960nzp), and Black (Sm-n960fzk) color variants in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be released.

VIA: Spider’s Web