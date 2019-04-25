Here is another glimpse of the upcoming Google Pixel 3a. Evan Blass (@evleaks) has once again shared an image of the next-gen Pixel phone model that will arrive with its XL sibling. The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have been part of the rumor mill as early as November last year, just a month after Google launched the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The Pixel 3 Lite and Lite XL were leaked and photos surfaced online as the next mid-rangers.

They were soon called as the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL with ‘sargo‘ and ‘bonito’ as code names. The duo will be introduced this coming May and a few months before the Pixel 4 series is out.

The latest image we have here is the closest we have to the real thing. It doesn’t look any different from the Pixel 3. There are changes but not so noticeable.

In a few weeks, the search giant will unveil the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. The bonito and sargo were spotted on the Google Play Developer Console already. From Pixel 3 Lite to Pixel 3a Lite, the phones have been leaked several times–first on a Russian blog. There’s also a video that popped up online. Even the Pixel 3a XL price in Canada was leaked.

Google’s latest mid-ranger’s official renders appeared and we were told both models will be sold by T-Mobile soon. This could mean the end of Verizon exclusivity.

To review what we know so far, here are the specs of the Google Pixel 3a: 5.6-inch screen with a 2220 x 1080 resolution, 18.5:9/18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, 3000mAh battery, 64GB onboard storage, and 4GB RAM. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 3a XL will boast a larger 6-inch screen with 2160 x 1080 resolution, 3430 mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.

Google promised help is on the way as the Pixel line is getting an update. Let’s wait and see.