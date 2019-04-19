Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL image and video renders are a dime a dozen. We’ve lost count of how many times but rest assured, an official set will be shared soon. Perhaps these new images now are the closest we have to the real thing. Actually, they are said to be “official” renders of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a by a reputable source. The duo is yet to be officially announced and we’re expecting more related information will be shared before the public launch.

Google has promised help is on the way as the Pixel is getting an update in the form of the Pixel 3a. The phones will be sold by T-Mobile soon, ending Verizon exclusivity. Some information in Canada has been sighted while phone cases already popped up online.

The Pixel 3a bonito and sargo have been spotted on the Google Play Developer Console so we’re sure there will be new Pixel phones. Actually, all doubts have been removed especially since the images below are “official” from Google.

They are more accurate representations of the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL we’ve been seeing a lot lately. A May 7 announcement is anticipated as the tech giant just posted a teaser.

A headphone jack can be expected now even if Google decided to remove them from the past two Pixel series. Don’t expect bezel-less displays here. To be honest, we don’t see any much difference between the two.

When it comes to specs, here’s what we know so far: 8MP selfie camera, 5.6-inch screen with a 2220 x 1080 resolution and 6-inch display with 2160 x 1080 resolution, 18.5:9/18:9 aspect ratio, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 3000mAh/3430 mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670/Snapdragon 710 processor. They will run on Android 9 Pie but may be upgraded to Android Q once ready.

This is the first time Google is releasing phones in between to flagships. The Pixel 4 series is still expected to arrive later this year. Let’s see how the Pixel 4 and 4 XL will be different yet better from the Pixel 3a.