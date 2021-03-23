Evan Blass really has his sources. We’re not sure how, who, when, or where but the details he usually shares to the public turn out to be true. The latest is about the upcoming OnePlus 9 series. Blass just shared “all the support material for the 9 series” for T-Mobile. The images shared contains the official photos of the OnePlus 9 5G and the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. Obviously, these are US configurations. The devices run on Android 11 OS. Both models run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 4500mAh battery.

The OnePlus 9 5G features a 6.55-inch screen with 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB onboard storage, hands-free speaker, and a single Nano SIM card slot. There is neither a memory card slot nor a 3.5mm headphone jack. Size in mm is 160 x 74.2.

As for the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, it has almost the same specs except for the bigger 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and the dimensions (163.2 x 73.6). No information on the OnePlus 9R has been provided by our source.

OnePlus 9 Specs

In a little while, OnePlus will be unveiling the new OnePlus 9 series phones. We’ll confirm everything we know like the idea of ColorOS and the two-year official warranty exclusive for China, and the OnePlus 95 5G gaming phone for India.

The OnePlus 9 will come with Warp Charge 50 Wireless and Warp Charge 65T, a glass finish, Hasselblad camera system, and those premium Sony IMX789 and IMX766 sensors. The OnePlus 9 launch is about to happen so let’s sit back, relax, and wait and see.