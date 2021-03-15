No doubt about OnePlus’ next announcement. It will include a OnePlus Watch and new OnePlus phones. The OnePlus 9 series has been mentioned and showcased here several times. Official images surfaced ahead of launch. It was said the phones will have premium Sony IMX789 and IMX766 sensors and will include Hasselblad camera technology. The selfie camera may be placed on top of the bezel and the series may arrive with a 4500mAh battery. Previously, OnePlus 9 Pro hands-on images were leaked, showing the Hasselblad branding.

Even Hasselblad released a teaser on its website. OnePlus is bringing the “moon” to the earth by launching a new phone with mobile photography features that are good enough in low light conditions or at night.

OnePlus has acknowledged that photography is an essential part of the phones. As expected, OnePlus is spending a lot of time and resources on Research and Development (R&D). The OnePlus phones are already good but the customers are saying the mobile photography features could do better.

OnePlus + Hasselblad

Watch the ‘Behind the Lens – Episode 1’ video below:

With OnePlus and its new partner, they could create a new benchmark for mobile photography. Together with Hasselblad, OnePlus will apply to its phones that distinct “Hasselblad color”.

OnePlus is still indeed living the ‘Never Settle’ philosophy. With this collaboration, consumers are allowed to take their best shots with one just a smartphone.

The OnePlus 9 series event will happen next week, March 23, 2021, Tuesday. We’ll get to confirm everything we know already including the 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 875 5G, different camera layout, official IP68 rating, 5G connectivity, reverse charging tech, 45W wireless charging, and more.

OnePlus and Pete Lau have been posting several information. The OnePlus 9 series is said to come with an “enhanced form of HDR”. It is described to be more powerful compared to the regular HDR because of its backlighting.

The new technology also reduces noise to achieve more natural and richer details. The company also teased the camera can be used for wide shots or close up. Pete Lau also confirmed the phone will come with a Tilt-Shift feature and Natural Color Calibration.