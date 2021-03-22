Last week, we found out OnePlus would be providing a two-year warranty with the OnePlus 9 series. The information was from the CEO Pete Lau himself. Lau (Liu Zuohu) shared the good news the warranty is official. That made many OnePlus fans excited but unfortunately, the offer is only for the Chinese market. This means it won’t be applied in North America, India, and other markets outside China. This makes the two-year warranty an exclusive offering in OnePlus’ native country.

Tomorrow, March 23, we’ll get to confirm everything we know about the OnePlus 9. There will be three variants: the regular OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R 5G. The warranty will reach up to years instead of the usual one. However, it’s exclusive for China.

The detail was posted by Pete Lau on Weibo so the information was mainly for China. A OnePlus representative said, “the Weibo post was specific to China”. For India, the one year warranty of the OnePlus 9 will be available. Extended warranty for other options may be provided for those interested. In Europe, a two-year warranty is also expected to be offered since such is mandatory for mobile devices released in the region.

More images are surfacing online and we can say the most recent set is legit. The OnePlus 9R 5G gaming phone will be exclusive in India. The phones will feature Warp Charge 50 Wireless and Warp Charge 65T.

We can also look forward to a glass finish and different color options. The OnePlus 9 Pro will boast the Hasselblad camera system with premium Sony IMX789 and IMX766 sensors. They will be introduced with the OnePlus Watch. We can also look forward to that OnePlus Pro Gaming Mode.