The OnePlus 9 series is arriving. We know at least two variants will be introduced: the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Much has been said about the flagship series. OnePlus regularly updates the public about what to expect. We know about that Warp Charge 50 Wireless, Warp Charge 65T, glass finish, the colors, official two-year warranty, camera system with Hasselblad, and a 4500mAh battery. It was also mentioned before a OnePlus 9R may also be introduced. Looks like it’s going to happen as Pete Lau already confirmed the idea.

The OnePlus 9R is more of an affordable model. It may be different from the OnePlus 9E and 9 Lite but it may also be one and the same. It may also be called the OnePlus 9R 5G which could be an exclusive model for India.

The OnePlus CEO shared the good news the OnePlus 95 will be out in India. The company is set to expand to different markets with different user requirements. The new phone will be affordable but will still be able to deliver flagship-level experience.

Here’s what Pete Lau has to say: “With the OnePlus 9R, we are looking to go even further to bring out a balanced handset with the latest technology and class-leading industrial design that can deliver a superior user experience overall and can also offer fast and smooth experiences for daily usage and heavy gameplay.”

OnePlus caters to India as a special market. It has a lot of fans in the country. The OnePlus 9R will be part of the OnePlus 9 series but will be focused on gaming. You can say it is a gaming phone and we can expect excelling viewing and smooth scrolling.