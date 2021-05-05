The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now highly anticipated. It seems every new foldable phone the South Korean tech giant releases is something to be excited about. Of course, only Samsung has managed to release foldable phones on a wider reach. The company has introduced a few models already starting with the original albeit problematic Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The next-gen offering will be released in the second half of the year and is said to arrive together with the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

A new imaged render has leaked. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was shared by Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) with a few important details. We already know most of the information so we can see this post as a confirmation.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be lighter and thinner. It will offer an Under Display Camera on the main display that may also be thicker. Both screens will have 120Hz refresh rate. S-Pen compatibility is almost certain but we doubt if there will be an S-Pen slot.

The image render below is based on several leaks already. The foldable phone appears to be slimmer and taller when folded.

The Samsung foldable smartphone will be equipped with an under display camera (Under Panel Camera). It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor from Qualcomm and 2215mAh + 2060mAh dual batteries (or a smaller 4380mAh battery).

The device may also come with an IP rating. The display size may be smaller too. We can also look forward to an Armor Frame.