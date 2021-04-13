The next major product from Samsung may be the Galaxy Z Fold 3 because at this point, we are not sure about the Galaxy Note 21. The next-gen Galaxy Note may be cancelled due to chip shortage so we will just expect the next-gen Galaxy Fold. There is still the Galaxy S21 Ultra anyway for those who want the S-Pen. The foldable phone game isn’t really active yet but we believe Samsung needs to work harder since it is getting new rivals. Xiaomi has introduced the Mi MIX Fold while the Huawei MATE X2 was revealed in February.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been mentioned here several times. The foldable phone is said to come with a light indicator on the hinge according to a patent. The phone may come with S Pen support, a thicker display, and AES.

The upcoming Galaxy Fold was also thought to come with a sliding keyboard and two hinges but we don’t think it will happen this year. The device may come with an under display camera. We doubt that June 2021 launch.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 model will be better yet lighter in form and probably will come with a smaller cover display too. More details are expected to be leaked in the coming months until the official product announcement.

Apparently, that S-Pen support is still not confirmed but maybe that’s okay. We’re just more interested in the specs being upgraded and the build being more durable. We learned the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s battery may be 4380mAh which is smaller compared to the 4500mAh used on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It will still have the same dual battery system. Samsung SDI will still supply the batteries.

Samsung appears to be reducing the battery size. This makes sense if a bigger display is planned. The screens may be 7.5-inches and 6.2-inches (external) this time.