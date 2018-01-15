There’s no Galaxy S9 unveiling at the CES 2018 last week but we learned the Samsung Galaxy X foldable phone was unveiled at a private event. We’re anticipating for that S9 with reimagined camera, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 18.5:9 display, and single and dual rear cameras. We’re excited to know which one will perform faster: the Exynos variant or the Qualcomm Snapdragon version.

The phone already hit the FCC but over the weekend, we saw the two (Galaxy S9 and S9+) arrive at the FCC. This means the devices are now being tested before the official and public launch happening in the United States soon. The S9 and S9+ international models must be checked first before the Mobile World Congress announcement which is happening in a few weeks time.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are known as models SM-G960U and SM-G965U. These are obvious follow-ups to last year’s SM-G950U and SM-G955U aka Galaxy S8 and S8+. The chart below shows the phones will be ready on LTE, UMTS, GSM, and CDMA and the most common networks in the United States like T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon.

We see the 600 MHz LTE band 71 network on the list which is T-Mobile’s so we’re assuming the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will also be supported on this fast network.

VIA: Droid Life