More information and leaks on the upcoming Galaxy S9. We’re expecting a barrage of related news as we just told you about a possible February launch. Recently, we saw leaked images with only a single rear camera. It’s a bit disappointing to know a premium flagship won’t have a dual camera setup especially since more OEMs are using the technology even on mid-range phones. Now, new images popped up on Weibo, showing us only a single camera.

We’re assuming the Samsung Galaxy S9+, the bigger variant, will have the dual rear cameras instead. And as per the new images being shared, the Galaxy S9 will only have one while the Plus variant will have a better camera setup.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ will also have the S9 screen protector which is good news for most people. They may be shown off at the CES 2018 so we’ll hear more details just before the official launch the following month. So far, we knew these two will have a larger display, almost bezel-less design, and Bluetooth earphone connectivity.

We know the phone will be teased at the CES 2018 with a larger display, bezel-less design, with Bluetooth earphones, and possibly a fuller front display with sensor cutout. The phone is said to have the same display shape and size, might be modular, and run on a Snapdragon 845 chipset. Don’t expect any onscreen, in-display fingerprint sensor.

