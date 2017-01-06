So much has been said about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8. We’re now expecting it will be launched later in April instead of the usual MWC announcement. We’re not even thinking a teaser from the South Korean tech company at this week’s CES but a new leakster shared a set of image renders.

Veniamin Geskin posted some concept images of the Galaxy S8 that is actually based on the Galaxy S7 Edge. We’ve shared a lot of speculations and rumors about the Galaxy S8 including the possibility of it arriving with a pair of wireless in-ear headphones, that it might have a 3D touch-like tech, and that it will have the Bixby voice assistant pre-installed.

We’re crossing our fingers it will also have S-Pen stylus support, use LG Chem smartphone batteries, Y-OCTA core display, dual-curved screen, all-screen design, Smart AF feature, and a set of Harman stereo speakers.

More speculations will be shared in the coming weeks but for now, here’s some illustration of the S8 by a certain Veniamin Geskin. According to his Twitter profile, @VenyaGeskin is a designer and futurist. He’s into VR, AR & AI and Apple.

Looking at the images, the Galaxy S8 appears to only have slightly curved edges. The images are based on the S7 Edge. They’re photoshopped and are not press renders. They were merely edited to look a bit different and new.

Note that these are only renders by a fan and not “official press renders”. We can’t even say the person is a real fan of Samsung but let’s just say he’s a talented graphic designer. Take this set with a grain of salt because nothing has been made official yet.

VIA: Veniamin Geskin