The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the South Korean tech giant’s highly anticipated phone right now. We can’t confirm when exactly but a Mobile World Congress or April launch is welcome. It’s either of the two as long as Samsung unveils a new premium flagship device. So far, so good–we’re sure there will be a new Galaxy S. The upcoming Galaxy S8 may have been part of the rumor mill for some time but we expect to hear more speculations until its official launch.

Yesterday, we heard it may use a 3D touch-like technology. The Bixby AI will be pre-installed on the phone and will work with native apps. It could also arrive with an S-Pen support and that it might be more expensive than the S7. This time, we’ve got news Samsung will introduce a pair of wireless in-ear headphones together with the Galaxy S8.

This makes sense because we once heard that the Galaxy S8 will not include the standard headphone jack. Looks like the company is following Apple, LeEco, and Motorola in removing that particular connectivity option. We understand there is a need to go slimmer but not everyone is happy with the absence of 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for the Galaxy S8 and the wireless in-ear headphones, the two will directly rival the iPhone 7 and the AirPods. It will be interesting to see the new Samsung headphones, if and when true, as it may include Harman’s audio technology. It will not be exactly Samsung’s first venture into wireless headphones because there’s the Gear IconX but it will be the first time the company will not use a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Of course, nothing is still certain yet. Rumors change. Plans fail. Samsung is one perfect example that things don’t always happen as planned so until an official confirmation or announcement comes along, we’re taking everything with a pinch of salt.

VIA: SAMMOBILE