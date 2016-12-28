Will there be a Note 8? We’re not sure about that because the Galaxy Note 7 issue isn’t really over. The case hasn’t been closed yet but investigations are over. Samsung has yet to disclose the results but while waiting, we’re anticipating for the upcoming Galaxy S8. The next premium flagship phone has been our subject numerous times already. We said it may come with an S8 Plus, that it might be expensive than the S7, and that it may be delayed until April 2017.

We also once heard of the idea that it will have an S Pen stylus just like the Note series. If and when true, it will be the first for a Galaxy S device since the stylus is exclusive for the Note. Sadly, we don’t know the future of the Note lineup. If it will be available as part of the Galaxy S8, then it may exactly not be integrated but rather just as an add-on accessory. That makes more sense to somehow to make it different.

The next flagship phone with an S Pen Stylus could be the Galaxy S8 Plus we heard earlier. It could be another variant of the Galaxy S. Adding S Pen support is good news for those waiting for the next flagship phone. However, Note fans may not be happy with the news because this could mean there’s no more Note. Well, nothing is certain yet so we’ll just wait and see.

VIA: SAMMOBILE