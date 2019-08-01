Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6 earlier. We can expect the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be unveiled anytime soon and before the Galaxy Note 10 series is unveiled at the Unpacked event on August 7. There is no confirmation yet but images of a Galaxy Note 10+ in Aura White has surfaced. It’s just one of the several color options the South Korean tech giant will be introducing apart from the classic Black. We know there will be a Silver version plus a Green and Pink and this Aura White for the Galaxy Note 10+.

The Galaxy Note 10+ is assumed to be the 5G version already as earlier sighted at the CCC. Some information has been revealed including the 25W fast charging. We’re not sure if a non-5G Galaxy Note 10+ will be ready.

So far, here are the specs we know: a 6.75-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, QHD+ resolution, HDR 10+ playback, Exynos 9825 or Snapdragon 855 or 855+, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, USB Type-C port, and a 4500mAh battery. The device will run on Android 9 Pie with One UI. After the official announcement on the 7th, the market release may probably be later on the 23rd of August.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ was earlier called the Galaxy Note 10 Pro but seems the South Korean tech giant will settle for the simplest name. This is the first time that Samsung will be rolling out two models of the Galaxy Note series at the same time. We can look forward to a number of things including the AI ISO, Smart ISO, a three-stage variable aperture, UFS 3.0 storage, 5G, and 20W wireless charging.

Don’t expect any headphone jack or microSD card slot as Samsung may already be doing away with those. Samsung may also be using a 5X camera zoom module, 12GB RAM, Sound on Display, keyless design, and a 19:9 aspect ratio.