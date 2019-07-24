It’s another day so more new information about the upcoming Galaxy Note. The next premium flagship phablet from the South Korean tech giant has been featured here dozens of times. Even without the official announcement, we have a pretty big idea about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+. The series will offer two variants with the Plus (Note 10 Pro) showing a larger screen. The design and features are basically the same with differences in the sizes and dimensions. We’ve told you everything we know so far but we assure you, there’s no stopping the leaksters from adding or making public all-new details available.

Earlier, we said the Galaxy Note 10 will still have a microSD card slot. The onboard storage should be enough. The regular Note 10 is now said to do away with it. The larger Galaxy Note 10+ will still have it though.

The S Pen will be new although we doubt it’s already an S Pen camera. As for the main camera, it will be more high-performing with unique features. The phone’s camera system is said to feature a three-stage variable aperture. We’ve been mentioning a quad-camera setup but little is known about the specifics.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s camera will make use of a large f/1.5, narrow f/2.4 aperture, and additional f/1.8. The primary sensor will be 12MP plus 16MP wide-angle cam and 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The selfie camera will offer 10 megapixels.

The Android phone is said to offer dual nano-SIM card slots so you can use two SIMs at once. Other important specs we’ve already mentioned: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM (up to 12GB), 256GB UFS 3.0 storage, S Pen with gesture control, 3500mAh battery, and 25W fast charging support. The two will also differ in size, display, and resolution. The Note 10+ may include a ToF sensor and faster 45W charging tech.

The next Galaxy Unpacked event is set for August 7, 2019, in New York. Market release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will be on the 23rd. Pricing starts at 999 euro or $1,114.