Ever since we saw the Nokia 8’s leaked images and it was confirmed as a flagship phone, we wondered when it would get the Oreo update. When the smartphone finally launched with special ‘Bothies’ feature and Snapdragon 835 processor, we were told it wouldn’t launch in the United States and then were believed it would come. Soon enough, the decision was reversed and the Nokia 8 was expected to be replaced by the Nokia 9.

One thing is for sure now: it’s getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update. Actually, it is ready with the upgrades and improvements as suggested by those who were part of the Nokia phones beta labs program for Android 8.0 Oreo.

HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas shared the good news that the Android Oreo for Nokia is available. It started to roll out last November 24, Friday. The executive was witty with his tweet, spelling out Oreo with phrases: Ok, here we go; Reviewed your feedback; Everything is polished; Official update rolling out today.

If you own a Nokia 8, wherever you are in the world, expect to receive the OS update. Nokia will do a phased release over a couple days. Mobile operators may still be checking and reviewing the software update so it may take a while for some Nokia 8 users to receive the new version.

More good news, the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will also receive Android Oreo beta very soon. This means Nokia will open the beta labs program for these two models and offer it to a wider base of users.

https://twitter.com/sarvikas/status/934036816654716929/video/1

SOURCE: Juho Sarvikas

