The Nokia 8 has finally arrived. After months of anticipation for its first flagship smartphone, HMD Global has unveiled the Nokia 8 as promised. We first had an idea about this when early sketches popped up online. Some images were also leaked showing an iris scanner and a bezel-less display. We were almost certain about its final form when we saw some believable images, followed by that copper-colored Nokia 8 and the different variants listed on GFXBench and AnTuTu.

Old and new fans alike of Nokia will want this new Nokia 8 because it’s the most premium offering yet since the brand was given a new lease on life by HMD. You can say it’s just another Android phone but it boasts of a new camera feature that the selfie addicts will love. The phone records with both cameras at the same time to show two images or videos in a single media file. The idea is nothing new because we’ve heard something similar before but Nokia is banking on this feature to sell the phone. Apparently, there are people who think there is a more practical way to show off your surroundings or the moment.

The feature is officially called as “Bothies”. It sounds a bit awkward but at least we know it’s Nokia that wants to make it a household name. The company has this tagline: Be less Selfie. Be more #Bothie. It’s up to you how you will take advantage of this feature. If you think about it, it’s actually a levelled-up selfie as made possible by the Dual-Sight mode, 4K video recording, and Nokia OZO spatial 360° audio.

The Nokia 8 is equipped with a 5.3-inch IPS LCD screen, 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 processor, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 256GB), 13MP + 13MP dual rear cameras with ZEISS optics, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 3090 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box but it can be upgraded to Android O once the latter is available.

HMD Global will roll out the Nokia 8 next month. Europe will get it first on September 6 with a 599 Euro ($705) starting price. Feel free to choose among these color options: Polished Copper, Steel, Tempered Blue, and Polished Blue. The device is already IP54-certified so it can survive some water splash.

